The past year has been, shall we say, “less than kind” to the restaurant and hospitality industry, and when it comes to publicly traded chain restaurant groups, we know exactly how bad the bleeding has been. Five months ago it was hard for the industry to see light at the end of the tunnel, and yet here we are, slowly returning to something resembling normalcy, with a ravenous public desperate for never-ending pasta bowls and human contact.

Industry publication Nation’s Restaurant News rounded up last quarter’s earnings reports from some of America’s most popular restaurant chains, all of which include data from the last two weeks of March, when America’s mass-vaccination program was just beginning to take off; though it’s hard to determine what this industry might look like after our stomachs spend a summer making up for lost time, there’s an excellent chance that compared to last quarter, chain restaurants will be releasing the sort of sales reports that finally give the restaurant business something to cheer about.

The good news

The biggest winner of the pandemic was delivery, so it should be no surprise that Papa John’s has been doing gangbusters; in its first fiscal quarter of 2021, the company has seen a same-store sales increase of 26%.

Not all the good news has to do with delivery; during its last quarter ending on April 11, Jack in the Box

Back to pizza: Domino's reported its same-store sales have gone up 13.4%, but things are not all wine and roses, NRN reports. CEO Ritch Allison says the company is facing "one of the most difficult staffing environments in a long time," which could have something to do with wages

In the sit-down sector, Texas Roadhouse reports that sales at company-owned locations have increased 18.5% when compared to 2020, and 8.6% compared to 2019.

Chipotle has been betting big on digital sales

McDonald's reported a same-store sales growth of 13.6%...

And Wendy's reported same-store sales growth of 13.5%. So close, Wendy's! So close!

Starbucks saw its same-store sales increase by 9%, which is the first time its sales have trended positive

Fast food conglomerate Yum Brands Pizza Hut are up 12%, Taco Bell is up 9%, and KFC

Shake Shack began the pandemic by inviting us to make our own ShackBurgers

Shockingly, Restaurant Brands International Inc.—owner of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons—did not do the kind of numbers its competitors did. Last quarter sales at Burger King's U.S. locations was up 6.6%; and globally, a paltry 0.7%. Popeyes fared better globally with a 1.5% sales increase, but when international sales are excluded, that number shrinks to 0.9%. Both are doing better than Tim Hortons, though, which saw its sales decrease by 2.3% last quarter.

The not-so-good news