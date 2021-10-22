The restaurant staff shortages just keep on coming, and most high schoolers have needed a way to earn extra money since the beginning of time . A restaurant in Arkansas has found a win-win solution, reports Fox Business.

The restaurant is allowing high school employees to do one hour of homework during their shifts. On top of the extra hour to focus on schoolwork, the restaurant is also awarding student employees an extra $100 if they earn an “A” as their final grade, and $20 if they get a “B.” The fact that this idea sounds so crazy probably says something about minimum wage or the pressures students face to balance school, work, extracurricular activities, friends, and family while trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle... but I won’t dive too deeply into that.

The restaurant’s executive chef, Drake Bielert, came up with the idea after receiving complaints from dishwashers about their grades dropping because of their stressful work schedules. “So it just gives them just that one hour of no interruptions to get all of their work done that they could possibly get done for that day,” Bielert said. “They thought it was a joke.”

The restaurant has reported receiving a lot of applications from high school students since the program started and, with the restaurant staffing shortage problem possibly getting worse in the coming months, this could be a potential solution. A recent survey showed that 58% of restaurant and hotel employees plan to quit their jobs by the end of the year.

Thinking back to when I was in high school, I think getting paid and fed while doing my homework would’ve been a dream job. I wonder what the adult version of this program could be. Do you think The Takeout would pay me to do my laundry while I work?