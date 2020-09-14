There’s no marriage proposal like an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile marriage proposal

The best wurst proposal ever Photo : Oscar Mayer

Even in these pandemic-darkened days the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has continued to stalk the open roads, and while it’s long been possible to request the Wienermobile’s presence, the current iteration of the request form definitely creates the impression that it’s intended for commercial events. As it turns out, that’s not the case, and Oscar Mayer has now publicly announced that you can summon the sleek 27-foot vehicle for that most memorable of events: your marriage proposal.

According to Oscar Mayer, the opportunity to summon one of the nation’s six Wienermobiles came from one of the chariot’s official drivers, Zach n Cheese, “who actually proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone last week with the help from his 27-foot hot dog on wheels.” (See photo above.)

If you’re asking yourself, “Who on earth wants a massive hot dog bus at their proposal?” then perhaps the problem isn’t the vehicle, but your lack of imagination. After all, COVID-19 has turned weddings into super spreader events, and in some places even small, formal weddings are actually forbidden. So while you might not be able to have the wedding of your dreams at this exact moment, there’s nothing to stop you from having a memorable proposal.

If you’re in the market for your own Wienermobile milestone—and it’s free, by the way—the form can be found here. After all, nothing says “let’s spend our lives together” like an enormous mechanical sausage on wheels.