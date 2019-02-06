Photo: AndreyPopov (iStock)

According to John Cusack’s character Rob Gordon in High Fidelity, “what really matters is what you like, not what you are like—books, records, films—these things matter. Call me shallow, but it’s the fuckin’ truth.” If it’s true that our tastes define us—in a loosely Bordieuan way—then nothing would define us more than our preference for literal food tastes.

At least that’s the premise behind Refrigerdating, a new dating service/promotional campaign from Samsung which aims to set people up based on the contents of their refrigerators. People looking for love upload photos of their fridges and are then matched with others of similar or differing fridge interiors. Samsung offers some tips: Don’t clean up your fridge (Be real; it’s fine that you haven’t clean your crisper drawer in 9 months) and don’t only swipe right on fridges that look like yours—after all, love could be lurking behind even an expired bottle of Russian dressing.

Samsung isn’t in this just to help you find love, of course. The company is using the dating service to promote its Family Hub fridges, which boast touch screens and interior cameras that allow you to see inside your fridge from internet-connected devices. The system can even alert you when use-by dates are approaching. The skeptic in me assumes Samsung launched Refrigerdating just to gather photos of real people’s fridge interiors so it can improve its A.I. or algorithmic milk carton-detection software, but hey, you can choose to believe this is all about finding love in a Hostess place. (I’m aware that Hostess snack cakes aren’t refrigerated but please let me have this one.)

CNET notes that this service launched in Sweden, where almost half of households are made up of solo people without kids. So if you’re looking to partner up with someone whose leftovers match yours, get Refrigerdating. It might just give a new meaning to Kraft Singles.