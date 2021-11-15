What makes a pie a pie? If we want to get specific, a pie features some sort of relatively shallow crust, as well as a filling. A pie is also typically circular, although there are certainly exceptions. If you think about it that way, a Reese’s peanut butter cup is... essentially a tiny pie, no? With that in mind, picture a nine-inch Reese’s peanut butter cup. Now, that’s a pie—and it’s hitting the market this year in the form of Reese’s “Thanksgiving Pie.”

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie is “the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date, featuring a 9-inch diameter and 3.4 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.” That begs the question: approximately how many peanut butter cups are present in a single slice of the pie? And do you eat this thing with a fork, or is it a handheld object like its miniature founding father?

How to order a Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie

No matter how you slice it, one thing is certain: these things are gonna sell out quick. They just dropped on the Reese’s website this morning, but only 3,000 pies are available for purchase while supplies last. They’re also $44.99 plus tax, which seems a bit steep for a giant peanut butter cup—although I guess you can’t put a price on chocolatey euphoria.

Worst-case scenario, you throw a bunch of Reese’s peanut butter cups into the blender, switch it on, and pour the results directly down your throat. Now, that’s something to be thankful for.