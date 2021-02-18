Reese’s Cups go organic

Image : Hershey’s

Is organic food healthier than regular food? And if so, does that mean an organic candy bar is healthier than a regular candy bar? If I, for example, switched to a diet of organic candy bars, would I suddenly become healthier than if I ate un-organic fruits and vegetables? Or would I just become a judgmental asshole?



Anyway, Reese’s and Hershey are taking the plunge into organic-ness. Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups go on sale this month, in both dark and milk chocolate, soon to be followed by organic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Special Dark bars. But Reese’s is first, so it gets the honor of being the first big chocolate brand to go organic.

The organic Reese’s cups, a press release brags, are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. They have a suggested retail price of $1.99, which is about a dollar more than the non-organic cups, but 20 cents less than Justin’s, the OG organic peanut butter cup. Each package is 230 calories, 20 calories more than non-organic Reese’s cups and 10 more than Justin’s. And that’s all the nutritional information I have to go on.

“We’re continuing to expand our product line so there is a Reese’s cup for nearly everyone,” said Eric Newton, the brand manager of Reese’s Organic. “When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren’t settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese’s product.”



And that includes the morally superior among us. Congratulations!