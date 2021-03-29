Photo : Red Lobster / PR

There’s no question that we at The Takeout love both Red Lobster and fish sandwiches. And because we are also a bunch of dorky writer types, we can really appreciate when a product comes out with a good name. Enter Red Lobster’s new fish sandwich: Codzilla.

FSR Magazine reports that the Codzilla is six to eight ounces of fried cod on a brioche bun with slaw and tartar sauce. It’s bigger than the bun, hence the reference to our favorite reptilian kaiju that loves to tear shit up. This is part of a larger offering of new items that also includes Baja Shrimp Bowls, Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowls, Kung Pao Noodles, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Housemade Crab Cakes, and a Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger. That’s a lot of new stuff. I’m sure they all go great with the salty rich perfection of Cheddar Bay Biscuits (although Red Lobster sells a mix so you can replicate them at home, and they’re spot-on).

You can enjoy the new Codzilla sandwich in-house depending on dine-in restrictions at your local restaurant, or as is the norm now, you can get them to go. God, what I wouldn’t do for a visit for Lobsterfest, an Ultimate Feast, or a trip just to stare at the lobster tank with the sad lobster just sort of moping around. When I was a kid we used to go for ultra-special occasions, and even when I visited as an adult, it still felt like a special place—but that’s mostly due to the sticker shock I get when I get the bill. Anyway, I love Red Lobster, and if you have any favorite dishes or meals, I’d love to know what they are in the comment section.