Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

red lobster releases codzilla fried cod sandwich

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Save
Alerts
big ol codzilla sandwich
Photo: Red Lobster / PR

There’s no question that we at The Takeout love both Red Lobster and fish sandwiches. And because we are also a bunch of dorky writer types, we can really appreciate when a product comes out with a good name. Enter Red Lobster’s new fish sandwich: Codzilla.

Advertisement

FSR Magazine reports that the Codzilla is six to eight ounces of fried cod on a brioche bun with slaw and tartar sauce. It’s bigger than the bun, hence the reference to our favorite reptilian kaiju that loves to tear shit up. This is part of a larger offering of new items that also includes Baja Shrimp Bowls, Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowls, Kung Pao Noodles, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Housemade Crab Cakes, and a Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger. That’s a lot of new stuff. I’m sure they all go great with the salty rich perfection of Cheddar Bay Biscuits (although Red Lobster sells a mix so you can replicate them at home, and they’re spot-on).

You can enjoy the new Codzilla sandwich in-house depending on dine-in restrictions at your local restaurant, or as is the norm now, you can get them to go. God, what I wouldn’t do for a visit for Lobsterfest, an Ultimate Feast, or a trip just to stare at the lobster tank with the sad lobster just sort of moping around. When I was a kid we used to go for ultra-special occasions, and even when I visited as an adult, it still felt like a special place—but that’s mostly due to the sticker shock I get when I get the bill. Anyway, I love Red Lobster, and if you have any favorite dishes or meals, I’d love to know what they are in the comment section.

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

DISCUSSION