Potato-Crusted Air Fried Peas: a side dish, a main, a snack, a lifestyle

Graphic : Natalie Peeples

I’ve always got a few bags of green peas in the freezer to toss into pasta, instant ramen, fried rice, and other lazy-day dishes that could stand to be jazzed up with a vivid pop of sweet green goodness. Recently I realized that although I love peas I’m always adding them to something else, and never making them the star of the show. It was a wrong I needed to right, and thanks to my trusty air fryer, I was able to whip up a plate of peas unlike any I’d ever tasted before. Since then, this recipe has saved my ass more than once at dinnertime after realizing I’ve forgotten to buy groceries. A plate of these peas with one or two fried eggs on top is the sort of meal that can actually leave you feeling grateful for your absentmindedness.

The secret ingredient to these peas is instant mashed potatoes, which, at the granular level, are nothing more than tiny dehydrated flakes of pure potato. A little bit of egg white makes them stick to the peas, and after ten minutes (or less) in an air fryer, you’ve got peas that are soft and sweet on the inside with a crispy potato-chip-esque coating that can be easily customized to your personal tastes. This recipe calls for coriander or garlic powder, but you can replace them with any spices you’d like; if you’ve got a cabinet full of fancy spice blends you’re unsure what to do with, this is a great way to use them. This technique can be used with just about any frozen vegetable—green beans, broccoli, okra—so feel free to get creative.

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Potato-Crusted Air Fried Peas

1 (12-oz.) bag frozen green peas

1 egg white

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 tsp. ground coriander

3/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. hot sauce, optional

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2/3 cup instant mashed potato flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat the air fryer to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Put the peas into a colander and run them under cold water for 15-20 seconds to remove any chunks of ice, breaking them up with your hands as needed. Shake well to drain.

Add the egg white, kosher salt, spices, hot sauce (if using), and olive oil to a plastic zip-top bag; seal, the use your hands to massage until mixed. Open the bag, add the peas, seal it up, and shake vigorously to coat. Add the potato flakes and shake vigorously once again.

Put the peas in the air fryer and cook for 7-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Taste for seasoning and toss with salt, pepper, and additional spices as desired.