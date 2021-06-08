Photo : Emma Terhaar , Graphic : Libby McGuire

This past winter, the area where I live was walloped by a storm that knocked out the electricity for a couple days. I ran my generator intermittently, but it only powered the refrigerator and microwave and NO other cooking equipment (dang electric stove!). After I ran out of leftovers, I raided the fridge and pantry and came up with a pretty decent chilaquiles-inspired bowl featuring poached eggs, tortilla chips, salsa, veggies, black beans, and cheese. If you happen to have sour cream, cilantro, avocado, scallions or hot sauce in your fridge, you can make an even better version! This bowl is not glamorous by any means, but it’s satisfying, whether you’re in an appliance jam or not. Here’s how you can throw it together (including step-by-step photos below).

How to make microwave chilaquiles, step by step

Here are all the ingredients you need to whip this simple microwave meal together. Please don't judge me for the use of Sargento mozz in a "chilaquiles" bowl. It's all I had! It's melty and inoffensive, and I have no regrets. Photo : Emma Terhaar First, lightly season the sliced veggies with salt and pepper, add a little water, and cover the bowl with a damp cloth. Microwave the vegetables in short intervals until they're cooked to your desired doneness. Then drain the water. Photo : Emma Terhaar Next, add the rest of your veggies! Photo : Emma Terhaar Poach your egg in a glass cup with a little bit of water. Start by microwaving the egg for just 20 seconds while watching it. Stop the microwave once the egg white becomes opaque. You can always heat it for a few seconds if it's not cooked enough, but you want to avoid overcooking the egg at all costs. Photo : Emma Terhaar This is what happens if you overcook the egg. If your egg is close to being done, don't microwave it for any more time; instead, just let it sit in the warm cup and water until it's done, then drain the water from the cup. Photo : Emma Terhaar Not the most attractive bowl, but it took only minutes to make, requires no clean up, tastes cheesy, and contains vegetables and multiple sources of protein. You're welcome! *Takes deep bow* Photo : Emma Terhaar