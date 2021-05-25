Photo : Allison Robicelli , Graphic : Karl Gustafson

If the deliciousness of Blueberry Switchel and Pineapple Upside-Down Drink have taught us anything, it’s that this summer calls for as many new and exciting beverages as possible. It’s high time to celebrate both the arrival of warm weather and the long-awaited return of hugs from our loved ones, and there’s no better way to do that than with an ice-cold glass of something that takes you by surprise. This week, let that pleasant surprise come to you in the form of coffee soda, a drink whose ingredients are likely already hanging out inside your cabinets.

The recipe below is for the espresso syrup (just four ingredients!), which you can keep on hand in your fridge all summer long. Whenever you’re feeling in need of a pick-me-up, simply add a few tablespoons of the syrup to a glass of seltzer or cream soda, and you’ll have a bold summer afternoon sipper on your hands—and if you’re in the mood for dessert, top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to transform it into a coffee float. Cheers to sunny days ahead.

Espresso Soda Float

3/4 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup instant espresso powder



Seltzer or cream soda

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

In a small saucepan, mix the water, sugar, and salt; bring to a boil, then remove from heat and stir in espresso powder until fully dissolved. Pour into a glass jar and allow to cool completely before storing in the fridge.

To serve, pour about 8 ounces of soda into a tall glass and stir in 2-4 tablespoons of espresso syrup to taste. Feel free to drink the coffee soda on its own, or add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it a float.