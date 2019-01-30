Photo: Stacey Ballis

The Super Bowl is upon us and it will be a day of celebration and socialization. Maybe you’re a Patriots fan, maybe you’re into the Rams. Maybe you don’t care about sportsball and you like the commercials and Maroon 5. One thing is true for all of us: Super Bowl is ground zero for excellent snacks.



As such, every food outlet, newspaper, magazine, blog, and Instagram feed is going to be telling you how to make these snacks. Endless recipes for hand-held, delicious, decadent nibbles—sweet and savory, salty and spicy, a new take on Chex mix and 8,000 ways to make sliders.



This is not that article.



Say you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, and in charge of snacks. Because we all overbuy and overprepare, and if we have 20 people coming to watch we make 30 portions of every single dish and after the game is over and the confetti has flown and the trophy handed off, we are left facing platters of finger foods that are still a third full. What if you can turn Super Bowl party leftovers into a decent meal? Is it possible?

Oh yes, friends. Reuse, recycle, repurpose—take one thing and make it another. Have a vat of cocktail meatballs left? Smash ’em up in the sauce, add the leftover salsa from the chip-and-dip platter, and simmer till you have a version of sloppy Joes that you can serve on those leftover slider buns. Leftover cooked sausages of any size and shape can be baked in Yorkshire pudding batter for that British treat Toad in the Hole. If you’ve got ten bags of chips with one inch of crumbs in the bottom, head over to this recipe here and make yourself some bottom-of-the-bag granola.



Two of the most popular treats for Super Bowl are wings and potato skins. So, what are you left with? Meat and potatoes. Sounds like hash time. Whether your little drummettes are Buffaloed, fried, barbecued, or Korean-sauced, they will work beautifully here. The potatoes are already fully cooked, and the cheesy filling melts and crisps and holds your hash together. You can serve it with a salad for lunch or dinner or slap an egg of your choice on top for breakfast. But you end up with something much more satisfying than just cold wings and reheated skins.

Photo: Stacey Ballis

Chicken Wing Potato Skin Crispy Hash

1 lb. shredded meat and skin from leftover wings (literally any flavor in any combination)*



6-8 potato skins, diced



1 medium onion, diced



2 Tbsp. canola oil



Salt and pepper to taste



In a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat, warm the oil ’til shimmering. Add the onion and cook ’til translucent and just beginning to color on the edges. Add in the potatoes and chicken and cook, stirring, until heated through, then press down in the skillet and let crisp on the bottom for about a minute. Toss the mixture around to distribute the crispy bottom and then press down again for another minute. Repeat until you get your perfect version of little crispy bits distributed, then taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Depending on the seasoning on your wings and skins, you might need none.

Serve hot, with an egg on top, or as a lunch bowl. You can garnish with parsley, scallions, chives, sour cream, even leftover guacamole. Ranch or blue cheese dressing do not go amiss here.