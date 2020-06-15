Recall issued for 43,000 pounds of ground beef

Photo : Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto ( Getty Images )

Just when the meat supply chain across the country was starting to even out again after COVID-19-related disruption to the production lines, another issue is plaguing our beef supply: good old-fashioned E. coli. According to CNN, Lakeside Refrigerated Services has issued a recall for almost 43,000 pounds of possibly contaminated ground beef products.

Lakeside is based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, though its products are shipped nationwide. The potential E. coli contamination was found during routine testing at the facility, but so far, no one has reported any adverse effects from consuming the recalled products. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a news release about the recall, complete with PDF labels of the recalled products so you can compare them to what’s in your own fridge or freezer. (The beef in question was produced on June 1.) As always, if you find that you’ve purchased these items, you should either throw them away or return them to the grocery store where you bought them. And until there’s no more risk of E. coli from eating ground beef, the nation’s plant-based meat producers would be very happy to tell you about viable alternatives.