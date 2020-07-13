Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

New York City rats have gone back to restaurants, too

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:rats
ratsrestaurantscoronavirus
2
Save
Illustration for article titled New York City rats have gone back to restaurants, too
Photo: Pierre Aden / EyeEm (Getty Images)

As New York City moves into Phase Whatever, diners of all kinds have begun to return to restaurants—but mostly humans and rats.

Advertisement

If this year has been hard for humans, it’s been even harder for rats. They, after all, don’t have the benefits of grocery delivery, unemployment, or PPP loans. Back in May, the CDC warned humans that the rats had grown so desperate, they’d resorted to cannibalising rival packs and eating their own young. But now that the restaurants are open, happier days are here again.

Hunger has made the rats uncommonly bold. “Last night, a customer had a baby rat running on his shoe,” Giacomo Romano, the owner of Ciccio, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, told NBC New York. “I let you just imagine his reaction.”

Advertisement

Romano is among a group of business owners who have been lobbying the city for improved rat control, including more garbage cans and rat traps. Overall, there were fewer rat complaints in the city this past spring than in other years. But that may be about to change.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Make salad dressing from the dregs of all your nearly empty condiment jars

Consider Oreo Torte, the dessert that came in from the cold

Make Plum Trifle, the fanciest dessert for the hottest afternoons

Queer Eye–designed restaurant opens in Philly [Updated]