Photo: alexmak72427 (iStock)

Last week a raccoon attempted to forage for food in a bird feeder in South Carolina during the middle of Hurricane Dorian and you’ll never believe what happened next! Okay, okay, you will believe because it was completely predictable: Somebody took a video of it and it went viral and we saw it on the Weather Channel website this morning.

That’s how the world works. You’re just trying to get by and scrounge enough food to keep yourself alive, but you’re in the middle of a hurricane and the whole internet is going to laugh at you because you’re swinging on a bird feeder.

Or at least that’s how it feels on this Friday, at the end of what’s been a very long week.