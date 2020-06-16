Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Quiche brings everything in the fridge together in delicious harmony

The Takeout
Filed to:Cooking
CookingQuicheEggsBreakfast
Save

This week on What’s In The House, Stephanie’s got an idea for how to clean out your fridge and freezer in one fell swoop, and that’s by making a no-hassle quiche. Is the Pillsbury Doughboy staring wide-eyed at you from a box of ready-made pie crust every time you open your freezer? Are you feeling guilty because you haven’t found a use for all those expensive mushrooms yet? Are you just looking for a new way to satisfy your bacon craving? Quiche is the answer to any kitchen quandary.

Ideally, you’ve got plenty of cheese on hand to make this meal as indulgent as possible, but really, as long as you’ve placed creamy whisked eggs in a pie shell, you’ve succeeded in making a quiche. And you can eat it hot or cold, so you won’t even have to microwave the leftovers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Subway franchisees can’t catch a break

Bake (and eat) the best cookies of your life

Thug Kitchen announces plans to no longer be Thug Kitchen

A BuzzFeed treasury of Trader Joe’s cookery

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement