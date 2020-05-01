Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Fruit Jesus is the prophet we need right now

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusFruitart
3
1
Art installations in my neighborhood
Art installations in my neighborhood
Photo: Aimee Levitt
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Fruit Jesus has risen! That would be Konstantin Kosov, described by Eater SF as “a long-bearded and free-spirited fruit prophet, known for bicycling around to the various farmers’ markets in San Francisco, loading up a thousand pounds of fresh produce on his trailer, and delivering the fruits of this labor to about 80 offices downtown.”

Advertisement

Since all the offices in downtown San Francisco have shut down, Kosov has started doing home deliveries. This is a more complicated procedure since customers’ homes are more scattered. Kosov has recruited helpers and started using a van. This may be why he told Eater that “I’m actually exiting the Jesus stage of life, and hoping to evolve into a Noah.” Or maybe not. The thing about prophetic statements is that they are always open to interpretation.

Fruit Jesus is not the only person who is bringing joy to his city. The Chicago Tribune ran a story the other day about a teenage girl who has been leaving rocks painted with inspirational messages in yards on her street. I have seen lots of chalk messages and drawings and found art projects on my own daily walks. How is your town cheering you up during this time of isolation?

Advertisement
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Beer & Pretzel Caramel Cookie Bars can hardly fit all their virtues in one pan

Subway is a grocery store now?

It’s not just you—grocery store anxiety is a real thing

Forget sourdough—have you tried making nukazuke pickles?