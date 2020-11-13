Perdue crammed Thanksgiving into turkey nuggets

Photo : Perdue

This year, Thanksgiving is going to be a small one (just the two of us, *crying emoji*), and I’ve been dreading the idea of figuring out how to deal with the turkey. And the sides. Okay, all of it.

Well, if all else fails, I can count on Pe rdue’s limited edition Thanksgiving turkey nuggets, called ThanksNuggets, because they’ve managed to cram most of the general flavors of Thanksgiving into nugget form. For some reason this is both entertaining and fascinating to me, mainly because I like food that is engineered to simulate other food.

According to their press release, there are two types of nuggets in the package. One nugget, shaped like a drumstick, is made with dark meat, and inspired by cranberry sauce and stuffing (is it tart and sagey?). The other nugget is made with white meat and the orange tuber of the special day, the sweet potato. If they could only have blended it with my mom’s famous sweet potato and marshmallow dish that everyone goes nuts over, I’d really feel like I was home for the holidays.

This is short notice, however, because the nuggets go on sale today at 12 PM EST at PerdueFarms.com for $19.20 (a cheeky nod to the year Perdue was founded). There are only 100 24 oz. bags, so my guess is that they’ll sell out pretty quickly. Pe rdue is also donating protein for Thanksgiving dinner for 500 junior enlisted members and families of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there’s a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we’d have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets,” said Tracy Hostetler, VP of Marketing, Premium Prepared Foods. People going solo for Thanksgiving who are missing the nostalgia of the holiday but not the cooking, heads up, because this version of Thanksgiving you can eat while binging on Netflix.