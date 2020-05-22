Puppy Chow? Snowman Poop? What do you call this stuff?

Screenshot : Betty Crocker ( YouTube )

What do you call the combination of peanut butter, chocolate, Chex, and powdered sugar? I had never even heard of such a simple, miraculous delight until I participated in The Takeout’s Football Snack Fantasy Food Draft last fall, and have since been furious that it was not a culinary staple where I grew up. Now, from what I ascertained from Twitter early this morning, it seems every person in America has been enjoying this snack for decades, and I was the only person to be left out of all the chocolatey, peanut buttery fun. I have never felt so betrayed by those around me, and plan to rain vengeance upon them the moment they are less than six feet away from me. But I digress. Here’s the question that had Twitter all atwitter this morning, courtesy of writer Claire Downs:

Twitter responded, as always, with a wealth of valuable data. In this case, it was a fascinating glimpse into how one simple recipe’s name can vary wildly by region, or even between one family and the next.

So for those of you whose childhood nostalgia does not taste of longing and regret, what do you call these sugary nuggets of pure bliss? (Please tell us you know it by a more creative name than “late night snack.”)