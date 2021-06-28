Photo : PUMA , Sperry

Perhaps last week’s news that PUMA is coming out with new White Castle—inspired sneakers and apparel was not of interest to you. Perhaps you’re the type of person who doesn’t find a sackful of savory belly bombs appealing and would rather allot your daily calories to mountains of sugar. Well, good news: the fashion industry has offered up plenty of ways to showcase that love of sweets on your pretty little feets.

For all you fashion-forward gastronomes out there, PUMA is debuting a whole lineup of brand-new items to add to its existing collection with Haribo. Come July 2, the streetwear giant will be introducing a new collection of three brightly colored gummy-bear-inspired PUMA Suedes, each with a translucent sole featuring a graphic Haribo Goldbears print. Two new graphic tees and a rather smart-looking pair of shorts will also be added to the line, and PUMA has announced that a gummy-inspired RS-X 3 will be dropping later this summer.

As rad as PUMAs are, they’re not designed to keep you from falling off a slippery boat. If you’re planning on spending this summer yachting and also want the boys at the country club to know how much you love frozen novelties, check out Sperry’s new collection of sneakers and boat shoes inspired by classic ice cream truck treats from Good Humor and Popsicle. Even if a storm sweeps you off your skiff, you’re guaranteed to look sexy and whimsical in your red, white, and blue Firecracker boat shoes as you drift out to sea.

Phase one of the PUMA x HARIBO collection is already available online, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay. The new candy-colored kicks will be dropping July 2 at all the same spots until they (inevitably) sell out. Sperry’s Ice Cream collection is available right now on Sperry.com and at Zappos; if you’d rather do your shoe shopping in person, the collection can also be found at Nordstrom and Macy’s while supplies last. And they won’t.