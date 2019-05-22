Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler / Contributor (Getty Images)

I spent a week in New York City recently, seeing Rachel Bloom and the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live at Radio City Music Hall, eating a bunch of great food, doing a very cool blind perfume “tasting”, and walking around muttering “camp” and “not camp” under my breath while staring at amazing artwork and clothing. Most satisfactory. But among those many highlights, there was one that really stood out.

Between actual activities, a dear friend introduced me to the YouTube channel Pronunciation Manual, and my life is forever changed.

The above is my favorite, particularly as I sell a lot of a particular Châteauneuf-du-Pape when I moonlight as a fancy booze shopgirl, but there are gems a-plenty. Please enjoy Frappucino:

How about soup:

Or this very popular burrito establishment:

There. Now you can also correctly pronounce those food words. You’re welcome.