Pringles wants you to enjoy Thanksgiving out of a can

Aimee Levitt
Photo: PRNewsfoto (Kellogg Company)

For some people, the Thanksgiving ideal is a gathering of loved ones around an enormous table laden with turkey, sides, and pies. For others, the Thanksgiving ideal is a big, comfy couch with a football game blaring and lots of junk food. If you’re in the second group, Pringles is here for you.

Starting tomorrow at noon Eastern time, you’ll be able to buy the Pringles Turducken Friendsgiving Feast on the website of Kellogg’s, its parent company. Alas, the chips appear to come stacked in a cardboard tray, not the traditional cans, but who cares about tradition anyway? The package contains six Pringles flavors: three birds (turkey, chicken, and duck), three sides (stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie), “and more feathered flavor than you ever drooled was possible.” If you’re feeling adventurous, Pringles suggests you stack different flavors together to create your very own Turducken. The whole thing costs $15.99.

God bless America!

This is not the first time Pringles has been inspired by Thanksgiving dinner. Last year Pringles sold a special edition Thanksgiving package that contained turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors. Those came in cans, and as reported by the Detroit Free Press, they sold out in 41 minutes. The implication here is, if you want potato chip Turducken this year, be quick on the draw tomorrow and then you can be as slothful as you want three weeks from now.

