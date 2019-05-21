Photo: Pringles, Graphic: Maximusnd (iStock)

Pringles has released a new mystery flavor, a puzzle in a can, a question only your tastebuds can answer—and should they answer it correctly, there’s a chance they could win you $10,000. Not since the hatch got opened on Lost has there been such a tantalizing unknown in the air. What’s inside the can?!?!?



Mystery Flavor crisps can be found only at Walgreens across the U.S., and only through July 30. Once you’ve consulted Miss Marple, Sherlock Holmes, Veronica Mars, Jerry Orbach, Hercule Poirot, Phryne Fisher, Nancy Drew, Harriet The Spy, Jake Perralta, and the guy from Bones—what, you don’t name your tastebuds?—you can submit a guess at the Pringles Mystery website. And great news for people who love guessing, contests, and/or Pringles: You can guess once a day through August 13.

This isn’t the first time Pringles has tried this little experiment, though it’s a first in the U.S. In 2018, the company launched a Mystery Flavor in Canada, awarding a sweet $10K in Canadian cash to one of the lucky people who correctly guessed Seven Layer Dip. (That is extremely specific.)

Seems this one will be, too. Per a press release:

“We strove to create the Mystery Flavor in a way that all components fit together to make a cohesive, flavorful taste,” said Becky Wolfe, product development scientist. “The flavor was especially fun to develop because it needs to be spot on in order for fans to guess the taste.”

As you might guess yourself, we will, of course, be guessing. Look for our best hunches here in days to come. This beguiling conundrum has pretty much erased any lasting bitterness we might feel about certain mysteries that went unresolved this week—your princes-that-were-promised, your valonqars, who braided Dany’s hair all the time, stuff like that. Thanks, Pringles.