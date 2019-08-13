Photo: DisobeyArt (iStock)

As a new school year draws close, college-track high schoolers the nation over are tasked with deciding where they’ll spend their next four years. There’s a ton to consider when doing so: the academics, the facilities, the quality of living, the ability to launch yourself into a reasonably successful career upon graduation, and countless other metrics. For some students and their parents, there’s also the matter of where the biggest parties are going down.

The Princeton Review has released its annual college rankings, which are different from its more widely utilized annual college ratings. If that seems confusing and cumbersome to you, we’d agree. Anyway, the rankings are compiled from numeric scores assigned by students attending the Review’s top schools, allowing for an on-the-ground look at which trends are most common at which schools.

There’s quite a bit to unpack across 62 total categories, but it’s the key information that drew the eye of The Takeout: the schools best-known for the presence of beer and hard liquor. Your top 5 among the schools ranked high for “Lots of Beer” for the 2019-2020 year are:

1. University of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison, Wisconsin)

2. Union College (Schenectady, New York)

3. Eckerd College (St. Petersburg, Florida)

4. West Virginia University (Morgantown, West Virginia)

5. Colgate University (Hamilton, New York)

And for “Lots of Hard Liquor”:

1. University of California-Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, California)

2. Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York)

3. Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

4. Colgate University (Hamilton, New York)

5. University of Delaware (Newark, Delaware)

There’s plenty more of that nature to sift through in the rankings, from the biggest party schools (Syracuse took #1) to the most thoroughly sober (BYU, of course). If any of the classes of 2023 out there want to put their own schools on the map, now you know where you stand.