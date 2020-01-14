Food is delicious.
Burger King kindly offers Prince Harry a job

Marnie Shure
Photo: Matt Dunham/WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The recent news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from their duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex is, to marketing teams, the gift that keeps on giving. Yesterday, the official Twitter account of Burger King tweeted the following:

It loses a few comedy points for lacking an actual handle to “@” in order to gain Harry’s attention. But it gains points for having every appearance of a dashed-off, uncapitalized, unpunctuated text, like one you’d send to a close friend. That’s always a nice way for brands to mask what was likely a much more carefully planned and executed marketing triple axel. In any case, it could be fun to refer to Burger King exclusively as the Royal Family from now on.

