Pop-Tarts and pretzels announce baby due in January

November may seem a bit early to be making New Year’s resolutions, but if “eating fewer Pop-Tarts” was on your preliminary list of contenders, delete that right now because Pretzel Pop-Tarts are hitting store shelves in January.

The new Pop-Tarts will be available in two flavors—cinnamon sugar and chocolate—and will have delicate squiggles of frosting instead of the usual shellacking so as to not overly interfere with all that salty, savory, pretzel-y goodness.

Previous great moments in Pop-Tart innovation include breakfast cereals, for when you want to eat 100 tiny Pop-Tarts at one time, and Sparkelicious Cherry, which are Pop-Tarts that have a picture of a unicorn on them. With pretzel-ification kicking off 2020, who knows what sort of heights Pop-Tarts can soar to in the coming year? Will this be the year where my dreams of Pop-Tart ice cream sandwiches finally become a reality?