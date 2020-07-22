Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Portillo’s is hiring hundreds of drivers, building its own delivery fleet

schadenjake
Jacob Dean
Filed to:Delivery
Deliverythird party deliveryPortillos
1
Save
You don’t need to pull up Uber Eats to order these dogs.
You don’t need to pull up Uber Eats to order these dogs.
Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

As delivery apps like Uber Eats continue to push their restaurant-killing participation fees and try to find ways to circumvent government-mandated fee caps, a recurring question from many customers is, “Why the hell don’t restaurants just hire their own delivery people like they used to?” Now, beloved Chicago restaurant chain Portillo’s is doing just that.

Advertisement

According to Restaurant Business, Portillo’s will be hiring hundreds of drivers so that the chain can engage in what it’s calling “self-delivery.” Several drivers will be assigned to each of Portillo’s 62 locations and will earn a base wage in addition to tips. The drivers will also be trained to set up large catering orders, which we can only hope is Portillo’s hedging for the future and does not indicate that people in Chicago are currently having enormous Italian beef and hot dog parties (if you’re about to comment below with a joke about “sausage parties,” just know that The Takeout has already had that conversation today).

While offering delivery is hardly groundbreaking, Portillo’s move is an interesting one. The chain has made it clear that it plans to continue to partner with third-party delivery services, meaning that customers will have the option of ordering either directly from the restaurant or from the apps they’ve already been using. And, given how easy those apps are to use, presumably Portillo’s will need to either tempt people to its own platform with deals or create an app on par with delivery competitors, which in itself would be no easy feat.

Advertisement

Sadly, the reason Portillo’s seems willing to roll the dice on hiring its own fleet of drivers isn’t just because customers, more than ever, are ordering food to go; it’s also because the astronomical unemployment rate has resulted in more people willing to take on delivery jobs.

“A year ago, with the labor market, it was impossible to do self-delivery,” Nick Scarpino, Portillo’s senior vice president of marketing and off-premise dining, told Restaurant Business in April. “Now we’re saying we can do this, and we can get a decent amount of sales from it.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Chinese Laundry Jump Mule
Jacob Dean

Jacob Dean is a food and travel writer and psychologist based in New York. He likes beer, less traveled airports, and is allergic to grasshoppers (the insect, not the mixed drink.)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Scientists accidentally create new type of fish, as one does

A parent’s guide to avoiding mealtime meltdowns and preserving sanity

Disney World changes face mask rules a week after reopening

Lightbulb moment: How the microwave helps me cut corners while cooking