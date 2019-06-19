Photo: Popeyes

If you’re an NBA fan, or even a casual appreciator of basketball, you already knew that the NBA draft is tomorrow, June 20th. You also likely knew that this year’s draft heralds the league arrival of hyped-beyond-hype generational prospect Zion Williamson of Duke. If you’re still unaware, just watch the man work:



As soon as the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft lottery, Williamson’s route from Durham, North Carolina to the Bayou was all but set in stone. And unless the Pelicans make some kind of shocking/stupid move in the next 24 hours or so, the former Duke forward will become the franchise’s next star, after the last one just left town in exchange for half of last year’s Lakers roster.

But lest you think you’ve stumbled over to Deadspin by mistake, this Newswire about Zion Williamson is still a food article. For that, you have Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to thank. Although Williamson hasn’t yet officially become a Pelican, the fried chicken franchise has rallied to welcome him to town, in the only way Popeye’s knows how: with a hillock of food.

The famously well-portioned restaurant, in anticipation of Williamson’s arrival, has announced the release of the Wingspan Box. Unfortunately, it’ll be available at just a single Popeyes location, on Canal Street in New Orleans. But for the love of god, just look at this thing:

Photo: Popeyes

To mirror Williamson’s already-famed 6-foot-10 fingertip-to-fingertip wingspan, the box meets the same measurements, and includes 77 boneless wings, 11 portions of fries, and 11 biscuits, for just $74.69. If you’re a Popeyes person, this writer stands beside you, housing salty biscuits that each have a rough half-life of about 20 minutes. If you’re not, well, more Wingspan Box for the rest of us.



The NBA will return in October, but expect to hear about Zion (and ugh, the Lakers once again now) every single day until then.