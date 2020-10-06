Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Popeyes lets the good times roll... in powdered sugar

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Popeye's
Popeye'sbeignetsdoughnutsfried foodFast Food
Save
A Popeyes, but not one of the locations with beignets
A Popeyes, but not one of the locations with beignets
Photo: ERIC BARADAT (Getty Images)

You may be aware that Popeyes has very good fried pies on its dessert menu. But fried pie doesn’t really scream “N’awlins,” no matter how delicious it may be. And so, in the quest for greater authenticity, Popeyes is introducing beignets to its menu. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Advertisement

The beignets come stuffed with chocolate and rolled in powdered sugar. Boston Instagrammers @a_couple_fatties broke the news last week and reported to Foodbeast that the beignets were “pretty good... The chocolate was just oozing out of them.” The powdered sugar is abundant.

Advertisement

This is all excellent news. What is not so excellent is that these beignets are still in the testing phase and only available at select Popeyes locations around Boston and Baltimore. “As a brand from New Orleans, we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants,” a Popeyes spokesperson told Today.

Come on, Popeyes! Has there ever been a time in American history when we needed more joy or bon temps than we do right now? I don’t think so. (Let’s forget for a moment that it’s apple cider doughnut season.) Release the beignets! Let the powdered sugar roll!

G/O Media may get a commission
Jabra Elite Active 65t
Jabra Elite Active 65t
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Inside the cotton candy factory

Biscuit Week causes a macaroon meltdown on The Great British Baking Show

Meera Sodha’s East reveals the best use for tofu you’ve ever seen

Taco Bell was always meant to pair with weed, not wine

DISCUSSION