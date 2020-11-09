Popeye's debuts Twisty Wicked Shrimp for your twisty wicked fantasies

Photo : Randy Risling ( Getty Images )

I’m of the opinion that Popeyes kicks major ass, reliably dishing out the heartiest sides and softest biscuits in the fast food game. Now the Cajun-inspired chain has a new darling for your drive-thru enjoyment: Twisty Wicked Shrimp, a sriracha-spiced, deep-fried entree for only the most twisted Popeye’s patrons. Pick me, Popeyes! I am twisted!

This certainly isn’t Popeyes’ first foray into the crustacean realm, but it may well be the zestiest. According to Chew Boom, the Twisty Wicked shrimp are marinated in Popeyes’ Louisiana-style seasonings, including salt, pepper, onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, and bay leaf (the twistiest of leaves!). Chew Boom reports that the shrimp are also marinated in sriracha, which is presumably where the “wicked” part comes in.

Next, the shrimp gang is battered and fried with a dusting of Popeyes’ signature crispy coating, resulting in what Chew Boom calls “layer upon layer of Cajun flavor, undeniable crunch, and sriracha heat.” Perhaps the layers of crispy coating are the reason for the shrimp’s twistiness? The M.C. Escher of shrimps, if you will. The twistiness could also refer to the shrimp’s slight corkscrew shape, which you can see in a recent review video from YouTuber Peep THIS Out!

Are these shrimp truly wicked? You’ll have to taste for yourself: The Twisty Wicked Shrimp are available for a limited time as part of a combo featuring 14 pieces of shrimp, one regular side, a biscuit, and container of the chain’s new Smoky Garlic Tartar Sauce. You can get it all for $5, which means you’re practically losing money if you don’t indulge. Have a twisted Monday, y’all.