Popeyes Chicken Nuggets are swooping in to save us all

Photo : Popeyes

Do we, the human race, deserve delicious crispy chicken products? No, probably not. Humans are messy, flawed, and selfish creatures—and yet, Popeyes forgives us all. The chain continues to crank out top-tier chicken creations that soothe the soul and promote goodwill toward men (and women). Now, we’re pleased to share that Popeyes is going full Nugget Mode.

Popeyes will add Chicken Nuggets to its menu in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico starting July 27, according to a press release sent to The Takeout. Per the release, the nuggets will incorporate the “quality and flavors of the famous Chicken Sandwich” in “poppable pieces.” The brand boasts that the nuggets are “seasoned to perfection, hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk, and fried up to deliver a classically flavorful crispy and juicy bite with every piece.” Like the chicken sandwich, the new nuggets can be paired with any of Popeyes legacy sauces including Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard, and Sweet Heat.

Is this the first time that Popeyes has released a chicken nugget product? No, actually, it’s not. Popeyes briefly offered nuggets in the 1980s, then again in 2012; however, this is the first time this new recipe will be served nationwide—and Sami Siddiqui, the president of Popeyes Americas, says in the press release that the new nuggets are “unlike anything you may have experienced before.” Siddiqui claims the nuggets will “have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this.” A bold claim, but one we’re certainly willing to investigate. (Stay tuned for our review.)

The new Nuggets will be available for purchase in-store, on the chain’s website, or through the Popeyes App, with options ranging from 4-piece to 36-piece orders. Customers can also purchase a 48-piece option, available exclusively online and on the Popeyes App. Praise be.