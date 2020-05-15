Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Popcorn is absolutely a legitimate meal

Marnie Shure
Filed to:Popcorn
PopcornCookingkitchensAppliances
Save

We’re back for another special Friday bonus edition of What’s In The House? and Stephanie has found something unspeakably cool in her aunt and uncle’s basement: an air popper. Popcorn time! The countertop appliance looks to be many years old, and has almost certainly been used only a handful of times. Will it become Stephanie’s go-to cooking appliance for the remainder of quarantine? Pro tip: make sure you place a bowl underneath the air popper to catch the popped kernels, and do not attempt to catch them in your mouth as they fly out of the machine. (Maybe none of you needed that disclaimer, but better safe than sorry.)

Coming Tuesday on a new episode of What’s In The House: How to make a homemade Chipotle bowl.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

A man can’t stop fighting with the cook at Waffle House, and his girlfriend wonders why

Goodbye, Dunkin’ foam cups, we knew ye for too long

Last Call: Reaching way back for our earliest food memories

PepsiCo takes online grocery shopping into its own hands

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement