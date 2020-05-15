Popcorn is absolutely a legitimate meal

We’re back for another special Friday bonus edition of What’s In The House? and Stephanie has found something unspeakably cool in her aunt and uncle’s basement: an air popper. Popcorn time! The countertop appliance looks to be many years old, and has almost certainly been used only a handful of times. Will it become Stephanie’s go-to cooking appliance for the remainder of quarantine? Pro tip: make sure you place a bowl underneath the air popper to catch the popped kernels, and do not attempt to catch them in your mouth as they fly out of the machine. (Maybe none of you needed that disclaimer, but better safe than sorry .)

Coming Tuesday on a new episode of What’s In The House: How to make a homemade Chipotle bowl.