Graham cracker pie crusts are so beyond simple to make, you’ll never think of buying a pre-made one again. Not only that, this type of crust is perfect for every pie, no matter what the current pie zeitgeist might be telling you. Apple, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato—all the pies you can dream of can be made in a crust that involves no rolling pin, no fancy lattice work or scalloped edges, no panic attacks over your dough cracking or shrinking. Plus a graham cracker crust means you get to eat pie and cookies at the same exact time, which is all sorts of winning.



Speaking of cookies: though everyone knows about graham cracker crusts, what many don’t realize is that you can use any type of cookie to make a pie crust. Seriously! While baking is a precise art in many ways, none of those rules apply when you’re talking about making a crust out of crumbs. Go ahead and grind up Oreos (sans cream filling), gingersnaps, chocolate chip cookies, shortbread—whatever your heart desires.

Crumb Crust for Pies

6 Tbsp. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. light corn syrup

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Approx. 7 oz. graham crackers, cookies, or cereal

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grind up enough cookies or graham crackers in your food processor so you get 2 cups of fine crumbs. This takes about 14 standard-size graham crackers, but don’t base your measurements on what goes into the food processor—measure what comes out, and put it into a mixing bowl.

Melt the butter with the corn syrup, then pour into the crumbs and stir until everything is combined. The mixture shouldn’t look greasy, and will easily hold together if you give it a little pinch. Think of it like sand at the beach: If it’s the perfect consistency for building sand castles, you’re good.

If the mixture does not feel right (which it might not, depending on what crackers/cookies/cereal you’re using), do not fret! If it seems too greasy, add another spoonful of crumbs. Too dry? Add teaspoon or so of cold water.

In a 9-inch pie pan, start adding the crumbs ¼ cup at time, using your hands to press them well onto the sides of the pan to make a crust about ¼” thick. Once the sides are done, dump the rest of the crumbs into the pan and spread them across the bottom of the pan. Grab a measuring up, or a glass with a flat bottom, and use it to pack the bottom crust.



Bake the crust for 7-10 minutes to set. For pies that will be baked: Allow the crust to rest for at least 5 minutes before adding the filling. For pies with cold fillings, like pudding, the crust should be cooled completely before adding the filling.