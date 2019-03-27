Photo: Joshua Lott (AFP/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, South Bend, Indiana mayor and prospective Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared on The Breakfast Club morning radio show. There, he discussed important matters like honesty in politics, what it’s like to be openly gay and running for president, and how he’d seek to improve race relations. But most crucially, just a day after declaring his stance on whether a hot dog is a sandwich, he stated his position on Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is associated with two things: chicken sandwiches and millions of dollars in donations to conservative organizations that oppose gay marriage. Some people won’t eat at Chick-fil-A for that reason, but Buttigieg appears not to be one of them, telling the show hosts that while he doesn’t approve of Chick-fil-A corporate’s politics, “I kind of approve of their chicken.” The Associated Press reports Buttigieg then suggested he could be the one to broker “a peace deal” between the LGBTQ community and Chick-fil-A: “So maybe if nothing else I can build that bridge. Maybe I’ll become in a position to broker that peace deal.”

He did talk more seriously and substantially about his homosexuality, saying that though there are negative reactions to that at times, especially online, “I didn’t want to live a life that was in hiding.” Buttigieg came out during the middle of a mayoral reelection campaign when he realized “you only get to live one life.” Now, that life includes a husband, an early presidential campaign, and potentially, the historic prospect of brokering fast-food chicken peace.