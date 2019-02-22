Steven Hart, 45, has been arrested on several charges, including larceny of a vehicle. Here is what happened, step by step, according to The Wichita Eagle. Consider this an elevator pitch for a new sequel to one of the world’s greatest action movies, the immortal classic Speed:
- A man (Hart) allegedly stole a Pepsi semi-truck from a Tulsa, Oklahoma parking lot at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
- The Pepsi semi-truck was full of Pepsi.
- It was also full of its rightful driver, who was in the process of unloading the truck at the time.
- “The back of the truck was still open, and the lift was down,” according to Officer Jeanne Pierce.
- The rightful driver jumped out of the truck when it started to move.
- Said driver called the police to report the theft.
- As another officer put it to NewsOn6, “He was just slinging soda pop through every intersection he blazed through.”
- They chased him for half an hour.
- At least one officer said authorities were simply “following the trail of soda.”
- The truck headed for the interstate, bottles of Pepsi sailing in his wake.
- He exited the interstate and got stuck in traffic.
- Officers attempted to arrest him by climbing into the cab of the truck.
- Hart allegedly exited the cab on the other side, without turning off or parking the truck.
- It rear-ended a school bus.
- (The kids are fine.)
- Hart was arrested and taken to the county jail, to be booked on “suspicion of larceny of an automobile, eluding, and a failure to stop traffic violation.” (The Wichita Eagle)
- Apparently, jail wasn’t for him.
- “Hart allegedly tried to escape from the jail intake area through the sally port, two sets of locked doors between the booking and pre-booking areas of the jail.” (Tulsa World)
- When that didn’t work, per the booking report, he tried to seal himself in the sally port.
- (Why? How could that help?)
- He was then brought to a cell at taser-point.
- He is being held in lieu of a $26,000 bond.
- Apparently, he just wanted to get to the airport.
Cast Stephen Root and call it a day. We’ll make so much money.
Advertisement