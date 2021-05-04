Photo : Pepsi ( Other

It seems like everyone’s got their own ghost kitchens now. Guy Fieri, Mario Lopez, Applebee’s, and now... Pepsi? The soft drink company has announced in a press release that it’s now in on the game with a delivery-only concept called Pep’s Place, described as a “fast beverage” restaurant. I might as well start my own virtual kitchen at this rate, because it seems like everyone is cashing in on this deal.

Pep’s Place website serves like a sommelier of sorts, picking food based on your beverage of choice. For example, if you click on a classic Pepsi, the meal suggestion is a burger and fries. Pepsi Zero Sugar comes with a suggestion of salad, and Pepsi Mango comes with a suggestion of chicken wings.

The choice of beverages includes Pepsi, Pepsi Real Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Pepsi Mango, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry, and Pepsi Zero Sugar Mango. The entrees include burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches, chopped pork sandwiches, salads, and ribs, with sides like fries, mac and cheese, and assorted vegetables.

The ghost kitchen will be open for a month, and the menu will be available in select markets in 25 states via third-party delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing, says in the press release, “With the launch of Pep’s Place, we have designed a new ‘fast beverage’ restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing consumers at home to fully optimize their meals. We are confident that by doing this, everyone will agree – and taste firsthand – how well Pepsi goes with their favorite foods.”

If anything, soda is usually the one thing I don’t order since we usually have some form of beverage in the fridge, but if you’re curious and you order from Pepsi’s temporary ghost kitchen, let us know in the comments what you think.