It’s an easy time to be a class warrior in America. These days, our country’s millionaires aren’t even trying to scuff up their sneakers or pretend they’ve ever set foot in a grocery store as they lob up softball after softball of “gee-whiz-that’s-how-the-world-works?” missteps. (See: Ex-Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz on Cheerios; second-richest-man-alive Bill Gates on Totino’s Pizza Rolls; and Commerce Secretary/Cartoon Dixie villain Wilbur Ross about food in general.)

The latest example of a rich person completely misunderstanding how prices work is way easier to stomach, because it’s Paul McCartney. He’s not running for elected office; he’s not actively trying to take safety-net programs away from poor people; he’s just plain-ol’ out of touch with us common folk. (It’s sad that that’s charming in 2019.)

In an interview with Express, McCartney’s official biographer and longtime friend Barry Miles tells the paper McCartney struggled to be the everyman he so wanted to be. Miles recalls: “I remember just a few years ago when I was at his studio, he asked one of the roadies to go out and buy him a bottle of whisky, because he had people coming over, and he gave him £2. And the roadie said, ‘Well it’s gone up since then Paul.’”

£2 is about $2.60, for the record. Maybe McCartney’s been drinking buddies with Lucille Bluth all this time?