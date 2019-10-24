Food is delicious.
Newswire

Paul Hollywood kills “diabetes on a plate” joke

Kate Bernot
Filed to:great british baking show
39
1
Photo: kievith (iStock)

Just in time for Halloween, “Diabetes on a plate” has left us to join its colleague “crack pie” in the Distasteful Food Phrase Graveyard. Its passage is mourned by hardly anyone. The phrase was done in this week by The Great British Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood, who proclaimed a contestant’s too-sweet dessert “diabetes on a plate.” He later apologized in an Instagram post yesterday.

Hollywood’s post was captioned in part: “a remark re:- diabetes I made on tonight’s show was thoughtless and I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/ suffered from diabetes ... apologies X.” Some of the show’s U.K. viewers, who were able to see the show yesterday while we Americans must wait until tomorrow before it hits Netflix, criticized Hollywood’s original remark as callous. Many took to Twitter to explain that Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that begins in childhood and is not caused by sugar intake or dietary choices.

Advertisement

 

Most tweeters didn’t take offense at Hollywood’s remarks but instead sought to clarify that diabetes isn’t simply caused by too much sugar in one’s diet. The phrase “diabetes on a plate” has always leaned on this hackneyed and incorrect assumption, and it’s encouraging to see it fall by the wayside. Like “crack pie” and “ethnic food,” it’s sloppy and lazy. The English language contains hundreds of mellifluous and prepossessing words to describe food. Let’s challenge ourselves to use them.

Share This Story

in other news

Lessons from the school of spaghetti carbonara
Point/counterpoint: What’s the best shape of fried pickles?
5 foods that I, a sane person, cook in my Instant Pot regularly
What is castoreum, and why is it in my food?
How to eat candy, an exhaustive guide
How clean should food containers be if you want to recycle them?

About the author

Kate Bernot
Kate Bernot

Kate Bernot is managing editor at The Takeout and a certified beer judge.

TwitterPosts