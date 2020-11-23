Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Patti LaBelle sells a mind-boggling amount of sweet potato pies

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:sweet potatoes
sweet potatoesThanksgiving
Save
slice of sweet potato pie on plate
Photo: Lisa J. Goodman (Getty Images)

Tick. Tick. Cha-ching. Tick. Tick. Cha-ching. That’s the sound of singer/songwriter/cookbook author Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies selling once every two seconds at Walmart. I may not be a mathamagician, but selling 36,000 sweet potato pies a day seems like an impressive feat of deliciousness.

Advertisement

That’s not even the max she’s ever sold, either. In 2015, LaBelle unleashed her Sweet Potato pie in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Boosted by this viral video by YouTuber James Wright, pie sales shot through the roof at a whopping rate of one pie every second for 72 hours, reports Food & Wine. And of course (?), they ended up on the sweet potato pie black market (?) for up to $60. After that massive spike in sales, Walmart estimated that it would need around two million pounds of sweet potatoes (holy shit) to replenish their stock. Who has two million pounds of sweet potatoes just lying around?

Fortunately, the Patti LaBelle dessert lineup has expanded to include a buttermilk pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding, and banana pudding. Five years later, we’re all still going bonkers for the sweet potato pies, too.

Advertisement

In total, that’s around 65 million pies sold since its release, enough for every single American to have a big slice. She’s even given out the recipe since then, but people can’t get enough. I mean, by the time Thanksgiving rolls around I never want to bake either, and these are suddenly starting to sound really good. This poses a good hypothetical question: What if the Four Tops, who sang that “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch” song came out with a competing pie? They can start a pie feud, and the real winners would be all of us. Because who doesn’t want more pie in the world?

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Turn sweet potatoes into gougeres and you can leave out the marshmallows

All-day breakfast returns to McDonald’s, sort of [Updated]

Snacksgiving: A holiday menu of the coziest canapés

Wake and bake French toast casserole

DISCUSSION