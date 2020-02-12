Food is delicious.
Our desperate bid to get on the Parasite train

Aimee Levitt
Miky Lee accepting Parasite’s Oscar for Best Picture
Did you know that CJ Group, the Korean entertainment conglomerate that funded Parasite started off as a humble food company that produced sugar and flour?

Now you do!

That was back in the 1950s, Miky Lee, Parasite’s executive producer, told The Wall Street Journal. “We were just a food company. When my grandfather passed away and we became independent, my brother and I really wanted to expand the company.”

And there you have it. Thank you, Ms. Lee, for giving us a reason to talk about Parasite on The Takeout.

