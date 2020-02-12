Our desperate bid to get on the Parasite train

Miky Lee accepting Parasite’s Oscar for Best Picture Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Did you know that CJ Group, the Korean entertainment conglomerate that funded Parasite started off as a humble food company that produced sugar and flour?



Now you do!

That was back in the 1950s, Miky Lee, Parasite’s executive producer, told The Wall Street Journal. “We were just a food company. When my grandfather passed away and we became independent, my brother and I really wanted to expand the company.”

