Bar nuts

A cold beer and a salty snack are the perfect combination. That’s exactly why bars lure you in with the latter in order to charge you for the former. Communal dishes of pretzels, peanuts, pistachios, popcorn, or Pub Mix (the five P’s) used to be a common sight at the bar, parked for hours right alongside the ashtrays, that other relic of times gone by. Patrons could bare-hand these delicious snacks at their discretion, meaning you were left to trust the hygiene of everyone else with whom you shared the bowl.

Many bars opt to sell snack-size bags of chips behind the bar instead, which serves not only a sanitary purpose but an economic one. Some bars have found a happy middle ground, handing each individual party a fresh basket of free popcorn as they sit down. Let’s go with that—more free food in 2022!

