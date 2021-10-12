When I was in the car the other day, I had the radio on (yes, I still listen to the radio), and the DJ announced a song by The Talking Heads from the album More Songs About Buildings and Food. I’ve been thinking about the idea of food in music ever since. When it comes to tunes, food, and pop culture, there are a lot of areas where all three things intersect.



Sometimes it’s an obvious metaphor for sexy stuff; for example, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles. (I’m going to officially go on record and say I hate that song). CNN reports that Styles recently revealed that the song is not, in fact, about watermelon, nor sugar. Big surprise there.

I polled my coworkers to see which songs came to mind when it comes to food. My fellow staff writer Lillian Stone pointed to “I Want Candy,” originally recorded by the Strangeloves in 1965. Meanwhile, Takeout editor in chief Marnie Shure said, “When I think ‘food songs,’ MOST unfortunately the song that always comes to mind is ‘She Don’t Use Jelly’ by The Flaming Lips (great song, but the idea of Vaseline on toast makes me want to die).” Our newest coworker, associate editor Brianna Wellen, chose Herman’s Hermits’ “No Milk Today,” adding: “Also does every song by Fiona Apple count?” (Don’t forget “We Like Pizza,” guys.)

I think my favorite song involving food is “Land Down Under” by Men at Work. That song is so catchy. When I was little, I didn’t know what a Vegemite sandwich was, but I sang the word “Vegemite” anyway. Mmm... scrumptious leftover brewer’s yeast extract sandwiches. Now, I’d like to leave it to you: what are some of your favorite songs that involve food?