Have you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer weiner, as the song goes? The company may no longer be running jingles about children’s excitement to become processed meat, but for a weekend in early August, it’ll serve up the next best thing: the chance to sleep inside a hot dog.



That’s right, folks: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is taking limited-stay reservations. Beginning on July 24, Oscar Mayer will open Airbnb reservations for one of the more famous themed vehicles in existence, allowing a lucky few to spend the night inside a giant hot dog. During Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago, from August 1-3, either one or two cased-meat enthusiasts will be able to reserve a night in the Wienermobile for just $136, which in fairness is a pretty great deal for any rental space during that weekend.

Oscar Mayer’s pitch, which you will note includes their acknowledgement that a hot dog is in fact a sandwich:

Complete with a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert – it is!) and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone, this hot dog paradise is the ideal respite for two music lovers in town for the festival weekend… or just those who relish a good story.

Amenities include a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. And to help you celebrate your love of hot dogs during your visit, each guest also will receive a welcome kit, complete with all the hot dog-inspired accessories you could want after a music-filled, festival day.

Likely doomed to find itself beset by eager influencers, the Wienermobile will be available for three nights and three nights only. Those who want to sleep in a 27-foot hot dog are also expected to abide by its rules, including “no drugs, illegal activities, or disruptive behavior.” Also, gatherings must not exceed a total of six people. Sorry, kids, no blowing rails or throwing orgies inside the giant hot dog.