Got $15.9 million? The birthplace of the Oreo could be yours

Just like any other groups of coworkers, we at The Takeout like to send each other links during the day, and sometimes those links feature wild real estate listings on the internet. I particularly like the ones that involve surprises like dungeons, rooms full of mannequins, or carpeted ceilings. But sometimes a truly aspirational house shows up. Unless one of us is secretly wealthy, however, we probably won’t be able to scrabble enough cash to buy the home where the Oreo cookie may have been invented, because it’s currently listed at $15.9 million, the New York Post reports.

The Greenwich, Connecticut home used to be owned by Adolphus W. Green, the chairman and president of Nabisco. He first rented the house for vacations, then in 1905 he purchased the entire estate. And there’s a possibility that Green came up with the plans for the cookie staple, the Oreo, while he lived there. The first Oreo was sold in 1912, after being produced by bakeries at the Chelsea Market in New York City.

It’s a big Victorian mansion with a turret that, according to the listing agent, resembles an Oreo; I personally don’t see it, but hey, you can see what you want to see. There’s a beautiful pool, a renovated modern kitchen, seven bedrooms, enough space to start a Takeout commune, and even more space to dream up the next big cookie. Suddenly my two-bedroom apartment in Chicago is feeling very, very, small. Do any of you know anything about squatting?