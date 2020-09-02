Order Flaviar’s whiskey advent calendar now, because it’s probably about to sell out

Photo : Cavan Images ( Getty Images )

Now that we’ve entered September, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. Too soon, you say? Well, as a food writer I start thinking about the holidays in May, so for four months I’ve been imagining the sort of holly jolly joy we’ll all be experiencing in quarantine, only a few short weeks after what I’m sure will be the most civil, non-dramatic presidential election in modern American history. So you see, it’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays, because it’s never too early to develop a survival strategy. That’s why you might want to pre order Flaviar’s famous whiskey advent c alendar this very second, because if you’re going to spend the most wonderful time of year watching the world burn, you might as well do it in style.

If you’re not familiar, Flaviar is an upscale alcohol subscription service that focuses on bespoke original spirits. A few years back it introduced the Whiskies of the World Advent Calendar, full of 24 tiny bottles from major producers in Scotland and Canada, as well as rare small batches from places like Israel and India. This year, Flaviar is promising a calendar filled with two dozen 1.7-ounce bottles of rare, award-winning whiskies like Tennessee’s Uncle Nearest Bourbon, Kilchoman 2010 Vintage from Islay’s farm distillery, and a new release from Compass Box. The rest of the bottles are a secret, because what fun is opening a gift when you already know what it is?



Flaviar’s whiskey advent calendar always sells out within weeks, and well before most people start their holiday shopping; last year’s crop of calendars sold out by September, so if this piques your interest, hop to it and place your order immediately. You more than deserve a little something nice for surviving 2020.