Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Twitter

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

While you were tweeting about feral hogs last night, I sat transfixed, staring at this video of a three-dimensional arrow that can’t point left. Really:



The arrow sculpture, which you can apparently buy online, was designed by Japanese mathematician Kokichi Sugihara. Sugihara specializes in creating these kind of spatial illusions that use variations in perspective and optics to manipulate our impression of the objects’ shapes. Here’s a bit more of his work:

If you’re into this kind of thing, the Neural Correlate Society holds an annual competition to crown the Best Illusion Of The Year. Enjoy that rabbit hole.