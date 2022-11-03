As we have already discussed, you’ll be more hard pressed this year to find a food establishment that isn’t open on Thanksgiving Day than one that is. Although the hours of operation may vary by location, there is a long list of food spots that will be open and ready to serve you if you prefer not to eat your own weight in stuffing (or if you’re still peckish after you do so).

Here are some of the leading chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving Day?

Need a cup of coffee on Thanksgiving Day to fuel your marathon cooking session? There is hope for those who want to power up with a Chestnut Praline Latte in the red cup, but you’ll have to do a bit of advance research to know for sure.

Starbucks’ explanation of its holiday hours is a bit vague. “This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs,” reads the website. “We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or by visiting our website store locator.”

You can also call up your local store, or ask your barista the next time you grab a coffee between now and Thanksgiving.

Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

“ Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays,” a representative for McDonald’s tells The Takeout. “C onsumers can use the store locator tool to confirm.” Here’s that store locator.

If you’re going to eat McDonald’s on Thanksgiving, don’t try to hide your fast food run from your family . Secret trips to the drive-thru tear families apart.

Is Boston Market open on Thanksgiving Day?

It should come as no surprise that Boston Market will not only be open on Thanksgiving Day, but ready to bring you an entire Thanksgiving meal. The rotisserie kitchen has a full- blown Thanksgiving feast available to be picked up on the day itself, a spread that includes a whole heat-and-eat turkey, sides, rolls, and dessert.



Is Wendy’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

Wendy’s explains on its website that “M any Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so you can fuel up with your favorite meal before snagging all those crazy early Black Friday deals.” Since it says “many” and not “all,” Wendy’s hours of operation on Thanksgiving Day are likely to vary by location. Give your nearest location a call to double-check before staking your holiday hopes on a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger.

Is Whataburger open on Thanksgiving Day?

If you live in a state with a Whataburger, you’re in luck on Thanksgiving Day (and Illinois is jealous of you) . If you prefer a burger over a slice of honey ham, Whataburger has confirmed to The Takeout that its locations will be open on Thanksgiving. In fact, the chain’ s locations are open year- round except Christmas , and open 24 hours a day, except for some spots with limited hours (like those in stadiums).

Is Domino’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

Pizza can feed a crowd, and it’ s much simpler to open up that box than to carve a bird . So, if you’re looking for a nontraditional Thanksgiving dinner , Domino’s will be open on Thanksgiving. However, some franchise locations might choose to keep their doors shut that day, so call ahead .

