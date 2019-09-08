Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor (Getty Images), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

We’ve reached the home stretch of what creator Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer 50 Cent are calling the “first chapter” of Power, Starz’s massively popular drama series. What does that mean? Well, in one sense, it means Power is ending—that the current season, the show’s sixth, is its last. And in another, it means that it’s just time to explore the other corners of what Starz has called its Power universe (up to and including a spinoff starring Mary J. Blige.)

Technically that spin-off is called Power Book II: Ghost, which sure makes it sound as though James “Ghost” St. Patrick, the show’s central figure, will still play a major role. And that is good news, because it means that in addition to getting MJB on TV, we also get more Omari Hardwick.

He’s good at his job. He’s also good at being a good sport when he’s asked if a hot dog is a sandwich.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Omari Hardwick: Wow, that’s a great question.

TO: It’s a weird question, anyway.

OH: Let me think about this. What is a hot dog? It’s like a combination of a hoagie and—I don’t know. Let me ask you this: Is a gyro a sandwich?

Advertisement

TO: I don’t know.

OH: I don’t think so. So then no, a hot dog is not a sandwich.

TO: So it’s a bun question?

OH: I guess so. But it’s definitely not a sandwich.

Now in its sixth and final season, Power airs on Starz, Sunday evenings at 8 p.m.