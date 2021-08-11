Here’s something that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth: Jelly Belly just announced the sixth edition of its BeanBoozled jelly bean collection, complete with flavors like Old Bandage, Liver & Onions, and other foul varieties disguised as classic (and actually delicious) beans.

As someone who is famously fond of both pranks and eating gross things, I’m a big fan of the BeanBoozled bags. They’re a great way to disgust your friends and loved ones. If you’re unfamiliar, Jelly Belly’s BeanBoozled collection is designed to trick users into thinking they’re about to eat a classic jelly bean—Tutti-Fruitti, Berry Blue, et cetera—only to befoul their taste buds with a nasty flavor in disguise. In a press release sent to The Takeout, the brand writes: “Each color is either a delicious flavor or a wild one. Is it tasty Berry Blue, or toothpaste flavor? Is that Tutti-Fruitti, or stinky socks? There’s only one way to find out!” The company even sells accessories like spinners to turn BeanBoozled into a group game.

The newest mix includes Liver & Onions and its lookalike, Cappuccino, as well as the aforementioned Old Bandage flavor disguised as its identical partner, Pomegranate. In all, the bag contains 20 flavors of jelly beans, and 10 are “weird and wild” flavors that look identical to 10 classic flavors. Other pairings include Rotten Egg/Buttered Popcorn, Booger/Juicy Pear, and my personal favorite: Dead Fish/Strawberry Banana Smoothie.

The latter does beg the question: does a Dead Fish jelly bean just taste like fish, or is there an extra-special rotten extract in there? I guess you could ask a similar question about the Old Bandage flavor: does it just taste like a bandage, or has Jelly Belly figured out some way to inject the taste of necrotic flesh into a tiny candy bean? Maybe the company should ask Skittles about how to nail that whole “decaying flesh” flavor. Either way, the new BeanBoozled collection is available online and on store shelves. Pranksters, start your engines.