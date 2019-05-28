Photo: jetcityimage, stormchasers (iStock)

The devastation and loss of life following tornadoes across the Midwest is tragic, and understandably has residents in tornado-prone areas on highest alert. In Oklahoma City, that meant when customers passing through the drive-thru Friday at a Chick-fil-A heard of a potential tornado in the area, they took cover in the most expedient way possible: by climbing into the building through the drive-thru window.

Local news station KFOR has video obtained from the cameras inside the restaurant in southern Oklahoma City; it shows customers frantically exiting their vehicle as an employee waves them in through the window. The two people hop through the window easily, and then join others inside the restaurant taking shelter as a tornado threatened to touch down nearby.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident. Walk-in coolers inside restaurants can actually provide good shelter during tornados. During the horrific tornados in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, 24 people survived after they hunkered down inside a gas station beer cooler.