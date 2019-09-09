Photo: Jamie Sabau (Getty)

Hot Links We spend way too much time on the internet

The poet and essayist Saeed Jones went tailgating for the first time over the weekend at an Ohio State football game and live-Tweeted about it, and, truly, this is the most delightful thing you will read about college football this week.



It’s an epic journey that begins in skepticism:

But it soon moved toward acceptance:

And happiness:

And finally awe:

Everybody, raise up your arms for a big “O-H-I-O”!

